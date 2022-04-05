Health Care Sector Update for 04/05/2022: CNSP,SBFM,RCUS,ISBC,DNA,TWST

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both climbing 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was sinking 1.5%.

In company news, CNS Pharmaceuticals (CNSP) climbed almost 15% after Swiss regulators signed off on the company's study of Berubicin to treat recurrent glioblastoma multiforme, an incurable form of brain cancer, allowing the biopharmaceutical company to advance to site initiation and patient enrollment in Switzerland.

Sunshine Biopharma (SBFM) finished 148% higher this afternoon, easing slightly from a 199% advance to a best-ever $6.76 a share, after the Canadian drugmaker said two of its mRNA molecules showed potential in destroying cancer cells during cytotoxicity tests, including multidrug-resistant breast, ovarian and pancreatic cancer cells. The company expects to soon file a patent application for the mRNA molecules based on the recent trial results, it said.

Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) rose 8.1% after the oncology therapies company was selected by S&P Dow Jones Indices to replace Investors Bancorp (ISBC) in the S&P SmallCap 600 index, effective with the start of Thursday's regular session.

Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) slid nearly 13% after the cell programming company announced an expanded, four-year collaboration agreement with Twist Bioscience (TWST), with Ginkgo committing to increased purchases compared with the companies' 2017 supply agreement and also includes an option providing additional synthesis capacity to meet Ginkgo's anticipated growth. Financial and other details of the new pact were not disclosed. Twist shares also fell 5.1%, reversing an early 6.1% advance.

