Health Care Sector Update for 04/05/2021: NVTA,NNOX,MTEM,ACAD,TAK

Health care stocks were moderately higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.5% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 0.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 0.3%.

In company news, Invitae (NVTA) was 3.3% higher late in Monday trading after announcing its $200 million purchase of genomics firm Genosity, with the deal consisting of $120 million in cash and $80 million of Invitae shares. It also disclosed plans to sell $1.15 billion in convertible senior notes due 2028.

Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) rose 15% after saying it continues to expect beginning system shipments by the end of 2021 following 510(k) clearance of its single-source Nanox.ARC digital x-ray technology by US regulators.

On the losing side, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) slid 17% after the US Food and Drug Administration rejected a supplemental new drug application for the company's pimavanserin dementia drug.

Molecular Templates (MTEM) dropped 25% after saying it will discontinue development of its MT-3724 first-generation engineered toxin body and will instead focus on its MT-5111, TAK-169 and MT-6402 next-generation ETBs in addition to assuming full rights to Takeda's (TAK) TAK-169 myeloma drug candidate. Takeda shares were 2.2% lower this afternoon.

