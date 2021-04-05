Health Care Sector Update for 04/05/2021: NNOX,MTEM,ACAD,TAK

Health care stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also up 0.6%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was up 0.1%.

In company news, Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) raced more than 20% higher after saying it continues to expect beginning system shipments by the end of 2021 following 510(k) clearance of its single-source Nanox.ARC digital x-ray technology by US regulators.

Molecular Templates (MTEM) dropped nearly 24% after it said it will discontinue the development of its MT-3724 first-generation engineered toxin body and will instead focus on next-generation ETBs MT-5111, TAK-169, and MT-6402 in addition to assuming full rights to Takeda's (TAK) TAK-169 myeloma drug candidate. Takeda shares were 2.2% lower this afternoon.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) slid over 17% after the US Food and Drug Administration rejected a supplemental new drug application for the company's dementia drug pimavanserin.

