Health Care Sector Update for 04/05/2021: NNOX, NVTA, ACAD, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were rallying premarket Monday with the Health Care SPDR (XLV) climbing by 0.33% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) recently gaining more than 1%.

Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) climbed by 60% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has issued a 510(k) clearance for its single-source Nanox.ARC digital x-ray technology.

Invitae (NVTA) gained more than 9% after agreeing to acquire genomics firm Genosity for $200 million, consisting of $120 million in cash and $80 million in shares of common stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) was down more than 14% as it received a complete response letter from the US Food and Drug Administration rejecting a supplemental new drug application for the company's dementia drug pimavanserin.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.