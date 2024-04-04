Health Care Sector Update for 04/04/2024: ALUR, AMLX, MGNX

Health care stocks were mixed Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.4%.

In corporate news, Allurion Technologies (ALUR) skyrocketed almost 95% after the company said it has started commercial US sales of its weight-loss management and patient-monitoring system.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) shares fell 2.7% after it said it has started a process with US and Canadian health regulators to voluntarily discontinue the marketing authorizations for Relyvrio, its amyotrophic lateral sclerosis drug that is sold in Canada under the name Albrioza.

MacroGenics (MGNX) shares spiked more than 31%, a day after the company said it will present updated clinical information in autumn on radiographic progression-free survival from a phase 2 trial of vobra duo in people with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

