PHAT

Health Care Sector Update for 04/04/2023: PHAT, CMND, BFLY

April 04, 2023 — 02:11 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were mostly higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index gaining 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) edging up 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.8%.

In company news, Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) was up 8.1% after saying it expects a combined commercial launch of vonoprazan for erosive esophagitis and H. pylori indications in Q4 if a new drug application for erosive esophagitis is approved.

Clearmind Medicine (CMND) priced its US-only public offering for expected gross proceeds of $3.5 million. The company's shares were down over 60%.

Butterfly Network (BFLY) jumped almost 20% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved its artificial intelligence-enabled Auto B-line Counter for use in evaluating adults with suspected diminished lung function.

