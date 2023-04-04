Health Care Sector Update for 04/04/2023: JNJ, PHAT, CMND, BFLY

Health care stocks were steady to lower late Tuesday, with the NYSE Health Care Index up 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) little changed.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.7%.

In company news, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is said to be considering filing a second talc unit bankruptcy case despite a January federal appeals court decision voiding the so-called Texas two-step legal maneuver, according to a court filing in the US Bankruptcy Court District of New Jersey by the local council to the Official Committee of Talc Claimants. Johnson & Johnson shares were up 1%.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) was up 8.4%. The company said it expects a combined commercial launch of vonoprazan for erosive esophagitis and H. pylori indications in Q4 if a new drug application for erosive esophagitis is approved.

Clearmind Medicine (CMND) priced its US-only public offering for expected gross proceeds of $3.5 million. The company's shares tumbled 63%.

Butterfly Network (BFLY) jumped 21%. The company said the US Food and Drug Administration approved its artificial intelligence-enabled Auto B-line Counter for use in evaluating adults with suspected diminished lung function.

