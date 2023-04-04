Health Care Sector Update for 04/04/2023: BFLY, ANIP, MRK

Healthcare stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) was up 0.8% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was down 0.5%.

Butterfly Network (BFLY) rallied 22%, a day after saying that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved its artificial intelligence-enabled Auto B-line Counter for use in evaluating adults with suspected diminished lung function.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) was up 3%, after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved the abbreviated new drug application for Colestipol Hydrochloride Tablets, a generic version of the cholesterol-lowering drug Colestid.

Merck (MRK) said the US FDA has approved KEYTRUDA in combination with Padcev for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer. The company shares were up 0.2%.

