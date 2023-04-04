US Markets
BFLY

Health Care Sector Update for 04/04/2023: BFLY, ANIP, MRK

April 04, 2023 — 09:27 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Healthcare stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) was up 0.8% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was down 0.5%.

Butterfly Network (BFLY) rallied 22%, a day after saying that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved its artificial intelligence-enabled Auto B-line Counter for use in evaluating adults with suspected diminished lung function.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) was up 3%, after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved the abbreviated new drug application for Colestipol Hydrochloride Tablets, a generic version of the cholesterol-lowering drug Colestid.

Merck (MRK) said the US FDA has approved KEYTRUDA in combination with Padcev for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer. The company shares were up 0.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BFLY
ANIP
MRK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.