Health Care Sector Update for 04/04/2022: NHI,WELL,ENSG,AMLX

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.6% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.8%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was climbing 1.0%.

In company news, National Health Investors (NHI) fell 3.5% after the assisted and memory care communities company Monday said it will pay $15.7 million to health care facilities operator Welltower (WELL) to settle its lawsuit against Welltower, which will transfer more than a dozen retirement communities to joint ventures between NHI and two privately held property managers. NHI separately restructured a master lease with Bickford Senior Living that will see Bickford pay $28 million in annual rent to NHI. Welltower shares were 0.9% lower.

The Ensign Group (ENSG) declined 3.4% after the post-acute care company Monday reported its purchase of two assisted living facilities near Los Angeles and one in suburban Seattle, adding another 271 beds to the 252-facility chain.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) rose 4.7% after saying data from two clinical trials support the overall safety profile of its AMX0035 drug candidate in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Alzheimer's disease.

