Health Care Sector Update for 04/04/2022: CRIS, AMLX, IBRX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Monday. The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.71% higher and the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.08% recently.

Curis (CRIS) was retreating by more than 30% after saying the Food and Drug Administration has placed a partial clinical hold on its phase 1/2a study of emavusertib for the treatment of leukemia.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) said data from two clinical trials support the overall safety profile of AMX0035 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, and Alzheimer's disease. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals was down 3% recently.

ImmunityBio (IBRX) was over 2% higher after saying combining its VesAnktiva drug with a vaccine primarily used against tuberculosis showed sustained clinical benefit for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, based on data from its open-label study.

