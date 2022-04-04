Health Care Sector Update for 04/04/2022: BVS,NHI,WELL,ENSG,AMLX

Health care stocks closed mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) down 0.7% and 0.8%, respectively.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, climbed 1.2%.

In company news, Bioventus (BVS) declined 2.5% after saying it exercised a call option to acquire the portion of privately held medical device company CartiHeal it didn't already own for $315 million in cash plus $135 million in sales-related milestone payments.

National Health Investors (NHI) fell 3.3% after the assisted and memory care communities company Monday said it will pay $15.7 million to health care facilities operator Welltower (WELL) to settle its lawsuit against Welltower, which will transfer more than a dozen retirement communities to joint ventures between NHI and two privately held property managers. NHI separately said it has restructured its master lease with Bickford Senior Living, which will pay $28 million in yearly rent to NHI. Welltower shares were off 0.2%.

The Ensign Group (ENSG) declined 4.5% after the post-acute care company reported its purchase of two assisted living facilities near Los Angeles and one in suburban Seattle, adding another 271 beds to the 252-facility chain.

To the upside, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) rose 7.9% after saying data from two clinical trials support the overall safety profile of its AMX0035 drug candidate in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Alzheimer's disease.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.