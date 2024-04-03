News & Insights

US Markets
XLV

Health Care Sector Update for 04/03/2024: XLV, IBB, VNDA, SGHT, ACOR

April 03, 2024 — 08:58 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were flat pre-bell Wednesday, with both the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) unchanged.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals' (VNDA) shares rose 25% after the company said overnight its antipsychotic agent Fanapt has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for the acute treatment of bipolar I disorder patients with manic or mixed episodes.

Sight Sciences' (SGHT) shares were up 11% after the company said late Tuesday results from studies of two of its glaucoma and dry eye technologies will be presented at this year's meeting of the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, which will take place from April 5 to April 8 in Boston.

Acorda Therapeutics' (ACOR) shares slid 24% in premarket activity Wednesday, extending Tuesday's slump, following its recent agreement to sell substantially all its assets to Merz Therapeutics for $185 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XLV
IBB
VNDA
SGHT
ACOR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.