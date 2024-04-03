Health Care Sector Update for 04/03/2024: XLV, IBB, VNDA, SGHT, ACOR

Health care stocks were flat pre-bell Wednesday, with both the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) unchanged.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals' (VNDA) shares rose 25% after the company said overnight its antipsychotic agent Fanapt has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for the acute treatment of bipolar I disorder patients with manic or mixed episodes.

Sight Sciences' (SGHT) shares were up 11% after the company said late Tuesday results from studies of two of its glaucoma and dry eye technologies will be presented at this year's meeting of the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, which will take place from April 5 to April 8 in Boston.

Acorda Therapeutics' (ACOR) shares slid 24% in premarket activity Wednesday, extending Tuesday's slump, following its recent agreement to sell substantially all its assets to Merz Therapeutics for $185 million.

