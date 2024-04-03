News & Insights

US Markets
KTRA

Health Care Sector Update for 04/03/2024: KTRA, ATAI, ABIO, ASXC

April 03, 2024 — 03:55 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were easing late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each decreasing 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) shed 0.4%.

In corporate news, Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA) shares surged nearly 63% after the company and TuHURA Biosciences said they have struck an all-stock merger deal.

Atai Life Sciences (ATAI) jumped 28% after Maxim upgraded the stock to buy from hold, with a price target of $6.

Arca Biopharma (ABIO) and Oruka Therapeutics said Wednesday that they have agreed to merge in an all-stock deal. Arca shares skyrocketed more than 87%.

Asensus Surgical (ASXC) shares popped 31% after the company said Wednesday that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with medical technology company Karl Storz for a potential acquisition of Asensus.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KTRA
ATAI
ABIO
ASXC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.