Health Care Sector Update for 04/03/2024: KTRA, ATAI, ABIO, ASXC

Health care stocks were easing late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each decreasing 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) shed 0.4%.

In corporate news, Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA) shares surged nearly 63% after the company and TuHURA Biosciences said they have struck an all-stock merger deal.

Atai Life Sciences (ATAI) jumped 28% after Maxim upgraded the stock to buy from hold, with a price target of $6.

Arca Biopharma (ABIO) and Oruka Therapeutics said Wednesday that they have agreed to merge in an all-stock deal. Arca shares skyrocketed more than 87%.

Asensus Surgical (ASXC) shares popped 31% after the company said Wednesday that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with medical technology company Karl Storz for a potential acquisition of Asensus.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.