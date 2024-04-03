Health Care Sector Update for 04/03/2024: ABIO, ASXC, GKOS

Health care stocks were advancing Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) decreased 0.1%.

In corporate news, Arca Biopharma (ABIO) and Oruka Therapeutics said Wednesday that they have agreed to merge in an all-stock deal. Arca shares surged more than 77%.

Asensus Surgical (ASXC) shares soared 27% after the company said Wednesday that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with medical technology company Karl Storz for a potential acquisition of Asensus.

Glaukos (GKOS) said Wednesday that its iDose TR has received a permanent Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System J-code from the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, starting July 1. Its shares popped 4.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.