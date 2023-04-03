US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 04/03/2023: ILMN, JNJ, ASND

April 03, 2023 — 02:23 pm EDT

Health care stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.9% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 1.1%.

In company news, Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Janssen Pharmaceutical unit said the 240-milligram variant of its Erleada tablet for non-metastatic and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancers is now available in the US. Johnson & Johnson shares were up 1.2%.

Illumina (ILMN) has been ordered by the US Federal Trade Commission to divest cancer test maker Grail to protect competition in the sector, the FTC said Monday. Illumina shares were down 2.4%.

Ascendis Pharma's (ASND) shares were dropping over 30% after the US Food and Drug Administration found deficiencies in its new drug application for TransCon PTH in hypoparathyroidism, although it is yet to learn what the exact deficiencies are.

