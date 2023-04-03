Health Care Sector Update for 04/03/2023: APLS, IPHA, TAK, ADXN, XLV, IBB

Healthcare stocks were mixed premarket Monday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.4% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently inactive.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) is being eyed as a takeover target for larger drug companies, according to a Bloomberg News report. The company reportedly is in talks with advisers to consider its options, and may also consider seeking partnerships or licensing agreements for some of its ophthalmology products. Apellis Pharmaceuticals was gaining over 14% in value.

Innate Pharma (IPHA) was up more than 15% after saying it has signed a license deal granting Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) exclusive rights to use its antibodies for the development of antibody drug conjugates, with a special focus on Celiac disease.

Addex Therapeutics (ADXN) was marginally lower after saying it has reached a definitive agreement to sell about 1.3 million American depositary shares to a healthcare investor at $0.95 apiece.

