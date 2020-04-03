US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 04/03/2020: ECOR, FATE, IMAB, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN

MT Newswires
Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -0.16%

PFE: +0.30%

ABT: -0.26%

MRK: -0.48%

AMGN: -0.42%

Most health care giants were retreating pre-bell Friday.

Early movers include:

(+) electroCore (ECOR), which was surging by more than 83% after saying it has submitted an emergency use authorization (EUA) application to the US FDA to allow the study and use of its gammaCore Sapphire non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy (nVNS), for respiratory symptoms associated with COVID-19.

(+) Fate Therapeutics (FATE) was gaining more than 16% in value amid a collaboration with Janssen Biotech, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), to develop novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) NK and T-cell product candidates. Under the deal, the company will receive $50 million cash as well as a $50 million equity investment by Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC Inc.

(+) I-Mab (IMAB) was advancing by more than 6% after saying the US FDA has cleared the company's investigational new-drug application (IND) to start clinical study for TJM2 to treat cytokine release syndrome (CRS) associated with severe COVID-19.

