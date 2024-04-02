News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 04/02/2024: XLV, IBB, VERV, ACOR, HUM, UNH, CVS

April 02, 2024 — 09:05 am EDT

Health care stocks were leaning lower premarket Tuesday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) retreated 1%, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was flat.

Verve Therapeutics (VERV) fell more than 36% after the company paused enrollment in its Heart-1 clinical trial following adverse events in one of the dosed patients.

Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) tumbled over 76% after saying it has signed an agreement to sell substantially all its assets to Merz Therapeutics for $185 million.

Humana (HUM) was down almost 11%, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) declined more than 4%, while CVS Health (CVS) was about 6% lower following the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' declaration of a 3.7% average revenue boost for Medicare Advantage plans in 2025.

