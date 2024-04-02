Health Care Sector Update for 04/02/2024: HUM, UNH, EVAX, OCGN

Health care stocks were retreating Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each shedding 1.9%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 2.2%.

In corporate news, Humana (HUM) shares tumbled more than 14%, UnitedHealth (UNH) shares dropped nearly 8%, and CVS Health (CVS) shares were down 8.1% following the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' declaration of a 3.7% average revenue boost for Medicare Advantage plans in 2025.

Evaxion Biotech (EVAX) said Tuesday that three studies showed antigens from its preclinical EVX-B1 vaccine candidate significantly protected large, non-rodent animals against surgical site infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus. Its shares jumped 17.8%.

Ocugen (OCGN) shares sank past 10% after the company said it will restate its 2022 consolidated financial statements due to accounting errors.

