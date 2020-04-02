Health Care Sector Update for 04/02/2020: WBA, NVTA, DFFN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.15%

PFE: -0.57%

ABT: -0.37%

MRK: -0.12%

AMGN: Flat

Top health care stocks were mixed in pre-market trading Thursday.

Moving stocks include:

(-) Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), which was down more than 6% as it reported a fiscal Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.52, down from $1.64 reported a year ago but higher than the $1.46 average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) Invitae (NVTA) was declining by more than 12% after it priced an underwritten public offering of about 17.8 million common shares at $9 per share for gross proceeds of about $160 million.

(+) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN) was gaining around 2% after saying it has started a cooperative research effort with certain partners to evaluate its novel small molecule Trans Sodium Crocetinate (TSC) in patients with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) associated with COVID-19.

