Health Care Sector Update for 04/02/2020: NEPT, BMRA,PRGO

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +1.87%

PFE +2.54%

ABT +3.26%

MRK +2.93%

AMGN +4.63%

Health care stocks were advancing in recent trade, with the NYSE Health Care Index Thursday rising 1.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 1.8%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 2.6% this afternoon.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Neptune Wellness (NEPT) rose 17% after the health and wellness products company received Health Canada authorization to commercialize plant-based hand sanitizer products and also saying it was working with regulators to fast-track registration of its hand sanitizer in the United States. Neptune also is partnering with the National Research Council of Canada to develop additional products to treat and prevent COVID-19 infections.

In other sector news:

(+) Biomerica (BMRA) climbed 4.7% after the diagnostics company announced a pair of license agreements to commercialize a laboratory serological test for COVID-19 virus infection developed at with the Mount Sinai Icahn School of Medicine in Manhattan. Biomerica said it has the equipment and capacity to produce over 1 million of the tests each month at its manufacturing facility in Irvine, Calif, and was expecting to begin commercial sales within a few weeks.

(-) Perrigo Company (PRGO) tumbled 8% after the over-the-counter pharmaceuticals company Thursday it said has completed its acquisition of High Ridge Brands, which produces oral self-care products sold under the Reach, Dr. Fresh and Firefly brand lines. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

