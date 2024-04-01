Health Care Sector Update for 04/01/2024: XLV, IBB, BIIB, HLF

Health care stocks were higher premarket Monday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) increasing 0.2% while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.1%.

Biogen (BIIB) and Eisai said that Eisai has submitted a supplemental biologics license application to the US Food and Drug Administration for Leqembi as a monthly lecanemab-irmb intravenous maintenance dosing product. Biogen shares were down 0.1%.

Herbalife (HLF) was up 3.1% after the company said that its HLF Financing and Herbalife International units plan to offer $700 million of senior secured notes due 2029.

