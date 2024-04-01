News & Insights

US Markets
EIGR

Health Care Sector Update for 04/01/2024: EIGR, IRON, CI

April 01, 2024 — 01:57 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks declined Monday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each falling about 1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.5%.

In corporate news, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) shares plunged 73% after the company said it has filed voluntary petitions for Chapter 11 protection in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas.

Disc Medicine (IRON) shares tumbled 45% after the company said results from a phase 2 trial of bitopertin in people with erythropoietic protoporphyria showed that the candidate drug met the primary endpoint but missed a key secondary endpoint. Wedbush cut its price target on the company to $43 from $84, keeping the outperform rating.

Cigna (CI) was ordered to face claims by a group of patients in a class action lawsuit alleging underpayment of benefits in violation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, according to a ruling by a US district judge issued Saturday. Cigna shares rose 0.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EIGR
IRON
CI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.