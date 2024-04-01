Health Care Sector Update for 04/01/2024: EIGR, IRON, CI

Health care stocks declined Monday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each falling about 1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.5%.

In corporate news, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) shares plunged 73% after the company said it has filed voluntary petitions for Chapter 11 protection in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas.

Disc Medicine (IRON) shares tumbled 45% after the company said results from a phase 2 trial of bitopertin in people with erythropoietic protoporphyria showed that the candidate drug met the primary endpoint but missed a key secondary endpoint. Wedbush cut its price target on the company to $43 from $84, keeping the outperform rating.

Cigna (CI) was ordered to face claims by a group of patients in a class action lawsuit alleging underpayment of benefits in violation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, according to a ruling by a US district judge issued Saturday. Cigna shares rose 0.1%.

