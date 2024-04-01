News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 04/01/2024: AEON, PLSE, GILD, XLO, EIGR

April 01, 2024

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks dropped late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) shedding 0.8%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.5%.

In corporate news, AEON Biopharma (AEON) shares tumbled 38%. On Friday, the company reported a Q4 net loss of $0.71 per diluted share, compared with a per-share loss of $0.25 a year earlier. One analyst polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.40 normalized.

Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) shares dropped past 9% following its Q4 results late last week and plans to raise funds through a rights issue.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Xilio Therapeutics (XLO) said Thursday they have entered an exclusive license agreement for Gilead to develop and commercialize Xilio's phase 1 tumor-activated IL-12 molecule dubbed XTX301. Xilio shares jumped 42% and Gilead was down 0.5%.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) shares plunged 71% after the company said it has filed voluntary petitions for Chapter 11 protection in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas.

