Health Care Sector Update for 04/01/2024: AEON, PLSE, GILD, XLO, EIGR

Health care stocks dropped late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) shedding 0.8%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.5%.

In corporate news, AEON Biopharma (AEON) shares tumbled 38%. On Friday, the company reported a Q4 net loss of $0.71 per diluted share, compared with a per-share loss of $0.25 a year earlier. One analyst polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.40 normalized.

Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) shares dropped past 9% following its Q4 results late last week and plans to raise funds through a rights issue.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) and Xilio Therapeutics (XLO) said Thursday they have entered an exclusive license agreement for Gilead to develop and commercialize Xilio's phase 1 tumor-activated IL-12 molecule dubbed XTX301. Xilio shares jumped 42% and Gilead was down 0.5%.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) shares plunged 71% after the company said it has filed voluntary petitions for Chapter 11 protection in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.