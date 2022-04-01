Health Care Sector Update for 04/01/2022: USPH,ABIO,SLS

Health care stocks were edging higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was climbing 1.1% in recent trade.

In company news, US Physical Therapy (USPH) rose 3.9% after the outpatient treatment chain announced its $11.5 million purchase of a 70% stake in of Madden and Gilbert Physical Therapy, which operates six clinics in south central Pennsylvania and generates more than $7.5 million in yearly revenue.

ARCA Biopharma (ABIO) was down 5.7%, paring a portion of its more than 23% morning decline, after saying its phase 2b trial evaluating the lower and higher doses of rNAPc2 for the potential treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients failed to achieve its primary endpoint.

Sellas Life Sciences Group (SLS) tumbled as much as 40% on Friday to touch a 16-month low after the biopharmaceuticals company priced a $25 million public offering of nearly 4.63 million common shares at $5.40 apiece, or more than 34% under its last closing price. Investors also received an equal number of five-year warrants exercisable at $5.40 a share.

