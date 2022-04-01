Health Care Sector Update for 04/01/2022: SPRO, ALT, SAGE, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were advancing pre-bell Friday. The Health Care SPDR ETF (XLV) was 0.34% higher and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently up by 0.15%.

Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) shares were down more than 21% after the company late Thursday said the US Food and Drug Administration has identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements for its new drug application for tebipenem HBr at this time.

Altimmune (ALT) shares were gaining more than 6% after the company said it has enrolled the first subject in a Phase 2 trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of pemvidutide to treat patients with obesity or who are overweight.

Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) shares were up more than 5% after the company said a phase 2 study of SAGE-178 showed "promising" results in patients with mild cognitive impairment and mild dementia caused by Alzheimer's disease.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.