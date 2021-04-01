Health Care Sector Update for 04/01/2021: SNOA, BYSI, CTIC, IYH, VHT, IBB

Health care stocks were trading flat ahead of Thursday's market open. The iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (IYH), the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index were little changed.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) rose more than 32% after announcing it has partnered with EMC Pharma LLC, giving the latter access to the US commercialization of Sonoma's prescription eye-care and dermatology products for a five-year term.

BeyondSpring (BYSI) added nearly 4% after submitting a new-drug application to the US Food and Drug Administration and the China National Medical Products Administration for plinabulin in combination with granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN).

Meanwhile, CTI BioPharma (CTIC) lost more than 14% after pricing its public offering of about 14.3 million common shares at $2.50 apiece and 600 shares of its series X1 preferred stock at $25,000 each, for gross proceeds of about $50.7 million.

