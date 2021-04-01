Health Care Sector Update for 04/01/2021: CTIC,AZRX,UPC,SNOA

Health care stocks were ending narrowly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index was slipping 0.2% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was falling 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index, however, was climbing 0.7%.

In company news, CTI BioPharma (CTIC) fell almost 13% after pricing a $35.7 million public offering of 14.26 million common shares at $2.50 apiece, representing a 14.1% discount to Wednesday's closing price.

AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX) dropped nearly 24% after saying its MS1819 drug candidate did not consistently meet the primary efficacy endpoint during phase IIb testing by demonstrating noninferiority to previously approved therapies for exocrine pancreatic insufficiencies in patients with cystic fibrosis.

Among gainers, Universe Pharmaceuticals (UPC) surged 32% after underwriters for its March 23 initial public offering exercised their overallotment option to buy an extra 750,000 ordinary shares at $5 apiece, generating another $3.75 million in gross proceeds for the drug maker and increasing the total amount raised through the IPO to $28.8 million.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) was about 19% higher in late trade after saying it has selected EMC Pharma to be the exclusive US distributor for its prescription eye-care and dermatology products over the next five years.

