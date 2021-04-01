Health Care Sector Update for 04/01/2021: AZRX,UPC,SNOA

Health care stocks have turned narrowly mixed this afternoon, overcoming a morning retreat. At last look, the NYSE Health Care Index was rising 0.1% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was falling 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index, however, was climbing over 1%.

In company news, AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX) dropped over 28% after saying its MS1819 drug candidate did not consistently meet the primary efficacy endpoint during phase IIb testing by demonstrating noninferiority to previously approved therapies for exocrine pancreatic insufficiencies in patients with cystic fibrosis.

Universe Pharmaceuticals (UPC) was 36% higher after the underwriter for its March 23 initial public offering late exercised its overallotment option to buy an extra 750,000 ordinary shares at $5 apiece, generating another $3.75 million in gross proceeds for the drugmaker and increasing the total amount raised through the IPO to $28.8 million.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) shares surged 12% after the company said it has tapped EMC Pharma as exclusive US distributor for its prescription eye-care and dermatology products over the next five years.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.