Health Care Sector Update for 04/01/2020: IFRX, CEMI, AKRX, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -1.78%

PFE: -2.27%

ABT: -0.94%

MRK: -2.17%

AMGN: Flat

Leading health care stocks were declining pre-market Wednesday.

Early movers include:

(+) InflaRx (IFRX), which was surging more than 64% after saying the first patient has been enrolled in a clinical trial investigating the safety and efficacy of IFX-1 in patients with severe COVID-19-induced pneumonia. It received positive human data from two initial patients suffering from COVID-19-induced severe pneumonia.

(+) Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) was gaining more than 27% in value after it launched its rapid DPP COVID-19 serological point-of-care test in the US.

(-) Akorn (AKRX) was plunging nearly 47% after the US generic drug maker said it no longer has any offers in its sale process that are sufficient to pay all obligations under its term loan agreement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.