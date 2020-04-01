Health Care Sector Update for 04/01/2020: DFFN,IFRX,RARE

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks were falling, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 3.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down 4.1%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 3.7% this afternoon.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN) climbed 75% after the biotechnology firm announced a cooperative research effort to evaluate the company's Trans Sodium Crocetinate drug candidate in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome associated with a COVID-19 infection. Study partner Integrated Translational Research Institute of Virginia and Diffusion also have started talks with the US Food and Drug Administration about potential regulatory pathways for the oxygen-enhancing therapy.

In other sector news:

(+) InflaRx (IFRX) jumped out to a 56% gain after the German biopharmaceuticals company said the first patient has been enrolled in a clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of its IFX-1 drug candidate in patients with severe COVID-19-induced pneumonia. The study now underway in the Netherlands follows InflaRx receiving positive initial data for two pneumonia patients treated with IFX-1.

(+) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) rose 5% after announcing a non-exclusive license and technology access agreement with Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo for Ultragenyx's AAV-based gene therapy manufacturing technologies. Under terms of the new strategic partnership, Daiichi Sankyo will use Ultragenyx's HeLa producer cell line for its internal gene therapy programs while Ultragenyx retains exclusives right to use its manufacturing technology for its current and future target indications.

