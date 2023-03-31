US Markets
YMAB

Health Care Sector Update for 03/31/2023: YMAB, OABI, RNA, XLV, IBB

March 31, 2023 — 09:12 am EDT

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Friday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.33% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently inactive.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) was gaining over 17% in value after posting a Q4 net income of $0.03 per diluted share, swinging from a net loss of $0.84 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast a per-share loss of $0.44.

OmniAb (OABI) was rallying past 12% after it reported Q4 diluted earnings of $0.07 per share, compared with a loss of $0.04 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.02.

Avidity Biosciences (RNA) was down more than 3% after saying it is still in discussions with the US Food and Drug Administration regarding a partial clinical hold on new participant enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial of AOC 1001 in adults with myotonic dystrophy type 1, a progressive and often fatal neuromuscular disease.

