Health Care Sector Update for 03/31/2023: SRPT, AMRN, IMMP, GMVD

Health care stocks were higher late Friday, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.8% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 1.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 1.5%.

In company news, Sarepta Therapeutics was up 1.3%. UBS said in a research note that the company's investigational gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, SRP-9001, is likely to receive a positive outcome by a US regulatory panel.

Amarin (AMRN) shares were down 2.6% after saying in a regulatory filing that Karim Mikhail has resigned as president and chief executive, effective immediately. Mikhail claims he is entitled to severance payments as a result of his resignation, said the biopharmaceutical company.

Immutep (IMMP) was down 2.3%. The company said results from its mid-stage study of eftilagimod alpha plus pembrolizumab in second line metastatic non-small cell lung cancer patients refractory to anti-PD-(L)-1 therapy were encouraging.

G Medical Innovations (GMVD) was down over 45% after it priced a public offering of 12 million shares, or pre-funded warrants in lieu of such shares, at $0.80 each for about $9.6 million in gross proceeds.

