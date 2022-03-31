US Markets
IFRX

Health Care Sector Update for 03/31/2022: IFRX, SHCR, WBA, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were steady pre-bell Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.07% higher, and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently inactive.

InflaRx (IFRX) was slipping past 17% after saying data from a study of vilobelimab in severe COVID-19 patients showed a nearly 24% reduction in 28-day all-cause mortality when compared to placebo, but it did not reach statistical significance for the pre-specified primary endpoint.

Sharecare (SHCR) reported a Q4 adjusted loss of $0.01 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.01 a year earlier. One analyst polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.09. Sharecare was recently declining by more than 16%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.59 per diluted share, up from $1.40 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $1.40. Walgreens Boots Alliance was down more than 3% recently.

