Health Care Sector Update for 03/31/2022: CRXT,CLVS,IONS,EOLS

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping 0.6% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) dropping 0.7%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was rising 0.1%.

In company news, Clarus Therapeutics (CRXT) dropped over 28% on Thursday after the specialty drug maker warned it had sufficient resources at the end of 2021 to fund its operations only through April 2022. According to the company, any failure in its current evaluation of strategic alternatives could force it to "delay, limit or terminate operations, make reductions in (its) workforce or discontinue commercialization efforts" for its Jatenzo testosterone medication as well as possibly seeking "protection under the US Bankruptcy Code."

To the upside, Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) added 3.8% on Thursday after Piper Sandler began coverage of the genetic therapeutics company with an overweight stock rating and a$54 price target.

Evolus (EOLS) rose 1.5% after Thursday saying it has enrolled the first of an expected 150 patients for a phase 2 trial evaluating an "extra-strength" dose of its Jeuveau neurotoxin product developed to temporarily eliminate vertical lines between the eyebrows. The new study is slated to run through early 2023.

Clovis Oncology (CLVS) added more than 22% after saying it expects to file a supplemental new drug application for its Rubraca drug candidate with US regulators by mid-year after the prospective treatment for ovarian cancer showed a significant increase in progression-free survival compared with patients receiving a placebo during the monotherapy arm of a phase 3 trial.

