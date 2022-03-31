Health Care Sector Update for 03/31/2022: CLVS,IONS,EOLS

Health care stocks were narrowly mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping less than 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was climbing 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was rising 0.6%.

In company news, Clovis Oncology (CLVS) soared Thursday, recently adding nearly 54%, after saying its Rubraca treatment for ovarian cancer achieved the primary endpoint of significantly improved progression-free survival compared with placebo in the monotherapy arm of a phase 3 trial. The company said it plans to submit a supplemental new drug application to the US Food and Drug Administration in Q2.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) added 2.4% on Thursday after Piper Sandler began coverage of the genetic therapeutics company with an overweight stock rating and a $54 price target.

Evolus (EOLS) rose 3.8% after saying Thursday it enrolled its first patient in a phase II clinical study evaluating an "extra-strength" dose of its Jeuveau neurotoxin product for an extended duration.

