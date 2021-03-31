US Markets
SURF

Health Care Sector Update for 03/31/2021: SURF,CASI,NMTR

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 0.8%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 2.4%.

In company news, Surface Oncology (SURF) rose almost 10% after its SRF617 drug candidate to treat pancreatic cancer late Tuesday received an orphan drug designation from the US Food and Drug Administration.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) was over 10% higher after the biopharmaceutical company overnight reported a more than three-fold increase in FY20 revenue compared with prior-year levels, rising to $15.1 million and topping the four-analyst consensus expecting $14.7 million in product sales and lease income last year.

9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR) dropped more than 16% after the gastroenterology company Wednesday priced a $30 million public offering of 30 million shares at $1.00 apiece, representing a 26.5% discount to Tuesday's closing price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SURF CASI NMTR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular