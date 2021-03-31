Health Care Sector Update for 03/31/2021: SURF,CASI,NMTR

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 0.8%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 2.4%.

In company news, Surface Oncology (SURF) rose almost 10% after its SRF617 drug candidate to treat pancreatic cancer late Tuesday received an orphan drug designation from the US Food and Drug Administration.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) was over 10% higher after the biopharmaceutical company overnight reported a more than three-fold increase in FY20 revenue compared with prior-year levels, rising to $15.1 million and topping the four-analyst consensus expecting $14.7 million in product sales and lease income last year.

9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR) dropped more than 16% after the gastroenterology company Wednesday priced a $30 million public offering of 30 million shares at $1.00 apiece, representing a 26.5% discount to Tuesday's closing price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.