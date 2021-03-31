US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 03/31/2021: IMUX,SURF,CASI,NMTR

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.8%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was surging 2.9% just ahead of Wednesday's closing bell.

In company news, Immunic (IMUX) climbed 8.9% after agreeing to a $17.25 million settlement in a payments dispute with German biopharmaceuticals company 4SC over its IMU-838 immunology drug candidate for the treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, which Immunic acquired from 4SC in 2016.

Surface Oncology (SURF) rose 8.3% after its SRF617 drug candidate to treat pancreatic cancer received an orphan drug designation from the US Food and Drug Administration late Tuesday.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) was nearly 20% higher after the biopharmaceutical company overnight said its FY20 revenue more than tripled, rising to $15.1 million and topping the four-analyst consensus estimate for $14.7 million in product sales and lease income last year.

On the losing side, 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR) dropped nearly 14% after the gastroenterology company Wednesday priced a $30 million public offering of 30 million shares $1 apiece, representing a 26.5% discount to Tuesday's closing price.

