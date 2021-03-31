US Markets
GNLN

Health Care Sector Update for 03/31/2021: GNLN, AFMD, WBA, IYH, VHT, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were mostly flat ahead of Wednesday's market open. The iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (IYH) was down 0.7%, while the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) were unchanged.

Greenlane Holdings (GNLN) rose more than 16% after reporting a Q4 adjusted loss of $7.5 million, which narrowed from a loss of $8 million a year earlier. Greenlane also said it planned to merge with KushCo Holdings to create one of the largest providers of accessories and services to the cannabis industry.

Affimed (AFMD) was up 4% after the US Food and Drug Administration cleared its new-drug application for a co-sponsored phase 1/2a study with NKMax America evaluating patients with tumors known to express EGFR.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) gained over 2% after reporting fiscal Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.40, down from $1.52 a year earlier, but topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GNLN AFMD WBA IYH VHT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular