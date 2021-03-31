Health Care Sector Update for 03/31/2021: GNLN, AFMD, WBA, IYH, VHT, IBB

Health care stocks were mostly flat ahead of Wednesday's market open. The iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (IYH) was down 0.7%, while the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) were unchanged.

Greenlane Holdings (GNLN) rose more than 16% after reporting a Q4 adjusted loss of $7.5 million, which narrowed from a loss of $8 million a year earlier. Greenlane also said it planned to merge with KushCo Holdings to create one of the largest providers of accessories and services to the cannabis industry.

Affimed (AFMD) was up 4% after the US Food and Drug Administration cleared its new-drug application for a co-sponsored phase 1/2a study with NKMax America evaluating patients with tumors known to express EGFR.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) gained over 2% after reporting fiscal Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.40, down from $1.52 a year earlier, but topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

