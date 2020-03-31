Health Care Sector Update for 03/31/2020: VVUS,ALPN,RETA

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks were narrowly lower, with the NYSE Health Care Index Tuesday declining less than 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down about 0.4%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling more than 1.2% this afternoon.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Vivus (VVUS) was 210% higher this afternoon, easing from a 376% opening surge after the specialty drugmaker Tuesday announced the accelerated launch of telemedicine and remote monitoring modules for its Vivus health platform, allowing physicians to conduct virtual office visits even if the patient isn't using a Vivus medication. The company said it was expecting to enroll between 150 to 200 doctors for the new modules each week.

In other sector news:

(+) Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) climbed almost 9% after the immunotherapies company reported a smaller-than-expected Q4 net loss and revenue that topped Wall Street expectations. Q4 net loss was $0.33 per share, improving on an $0.80 per share loss during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus for $0.59 loss. Collaboration revenue grew $884,000 from nil last year, also topping the $140,000 Street view.

(-) Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) fell 9.7% after the company said it was stopping phase III testing of its bardoxolone methyl drug candidate in patients with connective tissue disease-associated pulmonary arterial hypertension. The halt was due to risks of the COVID-19 pandemic to people with compromised heart and lung functions and after an initial review of available efficacy data suggested the study was unlikely to meet its primary endpoint.

