Health Care Sector Update for 03/31/2020: MTNB,VVUS,ALPN,RETA

Health care stocks were ending moderately lower, with the NYSE Health Care Index Tuesday declining 0.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down about 0.4%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling over 1.6% in late trade.

(-) Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) dropped almost 26% to a new record low of 52 cents a share earlier Tuesday after a federal court decision against another company's anti-cholesterol medication sparked investor worries Matinas' MAT9001 hypertriglyceridemia drug candidate also could soon face similar legal challenges. The company said Monday's ruling the six patents underlying Amarin's (AMRN) Vascepa cholesterol drug were invalid had no direct impact on MAT9001 or the company's intellectual property. It also said MAT900 likely will eligible for a five-year market exclusivity period if it is approved by US regulators and probably won't face generic competition for at least 7.5 years under current federal law.

(+) Vivus (VVUS) was 290% higher this afternoon, easing from a 376% early surge after the specialty drugmaker Tuesday announced the accelerated launch of telemedicine and remote monitoring modules for its Vivus health platform, allowing physicians to conduct virtual office visits even if the patient isn't using a Vivus medication. The company said it was expecting to enroll between 150 to 200 doctors for the new modules each week.

(+) Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) climbed over 11% after the immunotherapies company reported a smaller-than-expected Q4 net loss and revenue that topped Wall Street expectations. Q4 net loss was $0.33 per share, improving on an $0.80 per share loss during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus for $0.59 loss. Collaboration revenue grew $884,000 from nil last year, also topping the $140,000 Street view.

(-) Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) fell nearly 12% after the company said it was stopping phase III testing of its bardoxolone methyl drug candidate in patients with connective tissue disease-associated pulmonary arterial hypertension. The halt was due to risks of the COVID-19 pandemic to people with compromised heart and lung functions and after an initial review of available efficacy data suggested the study was unlikely to meet its primary endpoint.

