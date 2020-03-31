Health Care Sector Update for 03/31/2020: AMRN, PSTV, PHGE, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +2.43%

PFE: -0.83%

ABT: +3.25%

MRK: +0.04%

AMGN: -0.47%

Health care giants were mixed pre-bell Tuesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Amarin (AMRN), which was plunging by more than 68% after a federal judge in Las Vegas ruled that the Dublin-based biopharmaceutical company's six patents on the heart drug Vascepa, all set to expire in 2030, were invalid.

(-) Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) was declining more than 13% even as the company said Q4 net income from operations was $0.12 per share, up from a loss of $7.28 in the year-ago period while net income was $0.11 per share, up from an $8.10 loss. The CapIQ mean was for a $0.66 loss both GAAP and normalized.

(+) BiomX (PHGE) was advancing more than 25% as it released positive results from its phase 1 cosmetic clinical study of BX001, which is intended for the treatment of acne-prone skin.

