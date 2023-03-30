Health Care Sector Update for 03/30/2023: VYNE

US Markets
March 30, 2023 — 02:06 pm EDT

Health care stocks were mixed Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index gaining 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) nearly flat.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was down 0.8%.

In company news, Vyne Therapeutics (VYNE) was up 8.4% after saying its investigational nonsegmental vitiligo ointment has no negative effect on platelet count, based on data from its first-in-human study.

CVS Health (CVS) said in a regulatory filing it is now expecting to close its acquisition of Oak Street Health (OSH) in H1 of this year. Oak Street shares were up 4.5%, while CVS shares were up 0.2%.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) said Thursday that its phase 4 trial of vedolizumab for the treatment of chronic pouchitis met its primary endpoint of clinical and endoscopic remission. Takeda's shares were down 0.8%.

