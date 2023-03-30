US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 03/30/2023: ANGO, CNTA, AVDL, XLV, IBB

March 30, 2023 — 09:16 am EDT

Health care stocks were higher premarket Thursday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was advancing by 0.35% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.81%.

AngioDynamics (ANGO) was shedding over 19% in value after it reported a fiscal Q3 adjusted loss of $0.03 per diluted share, compared with adjusted earnings of $0.03 per share a year ago. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected an adjusted loss of $0.01 per share.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (CNTA) was up more than 4% after it reported a Q4 net loss of $0.45 per diluted share, narrower than a per-share loss of $0.68 a year earlier. An analyst polled by Capital IQ forecast a per-share loss of $0.44.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) was slipping past 8% after posting a Q4 net loss of $0.44 per diluted share, widening from a loss of $0.38 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.27 per share.

MTNewswires
