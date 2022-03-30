Health Care Sector Update for 03/30/2022: UPH,VIR,ADGI

Health care stocks were narrowly mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.1% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) down 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was down 0.1%.

In company news, UpHealth (UPH) was sinking nearly 31% this afternoon, earlier dropping 34% to a record low of $1.31 a share, after the digital health company said its Q4 revenue would trail analyst estimates by a wide margin and also guided its FY22 revenue below Street view. The company is expecting revenue for its Q4 ended Dec. 31 in a range of $33.9 million to $41.7 million compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting $60.5 million.

Vir Biotechnology (VIR) climbed more than 15% after S&P Dow Jones Indices overnight said the immunology company will replace Matador Resources (MTDR) in the S&P SmallCap 600 index on Monday, April 4, when the energy producer moves up to S&P MidCap 400 index.

Adagio Therapeutics (ADGI) raced almost 40% higher after Wednesday saying its ADG20 investigational antibody to treat COVID-19 met its primary endpoints during phase II/III testing. The company is now planning to seek an emergency use authorization for ADG20 from the US Food and Drug Administration authorization before mid-year based on the trial results.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.