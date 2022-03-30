Health Care Sector Update for 03/30/2022: REVB,UPH,VIR,ADGI

US Markets
Health care stocks were narrowly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both down about 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was dropping 1.4%.

In company news, Revelation Biosciences (REVB) was nearly 41% lower late in Wednesday trading, paring a portion of its more than 67% decline to an all-time low of $0.70 a share, after interim efficacy data showed its REVTx-99a intranasal drug candidate failed to produce a statistically significant difference preventing influenza A in healthy adults compared with a placebo, missing the primary endpoint of the phase II trial.

UpHealth (UPH) was sinking nearly 33% this afternoon, earlier dropping 34% to a record low of $1.31 a share, after the digital health company said its Q4 revenue would trail analyst estimates by a wide margin and also guided its FY22 revenue below Street view. The company is expecting revenue for its Q4 ended Dec. 31, 2021, in a range of $33.9 million to $41.7 million compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting $60.5 million.

Vir Biotechnology (VIR) climbed almost

Adagio Therapeutics (ADGI) raced more than 30% higher after Wednesday saying its ADG20 investigational antibody to treat COVID-19 met its primary endpoints during phase II/III testing. The company is now planning to seek an emergency use authorization for ADG20 from the US Food and Drug Administration authorization before mid-year based on the trial results.

