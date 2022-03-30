Health Care Sector Update for 03/30/2022: ADGI, BNTX, LYEL, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Wednesday. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was declining by 0.29% and the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was recently down 0.16%.

Adagio Therapeutics (ADGI) shares were surging past 50% after saying phase 2/3 studies of its investigational antibody ADG20, or adintrevimab, met the primary endpoints for the treatment of COVID-19.

BioNTech (BNTX) shares were rallying nearly 6% as it reported Q4 earnings of 12.18 euros ($13.55) per diluted share, up from 1.43 euros a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of 7.15 euros.

Lyell Immunopharma (LYEL) was shares were down more than 3% after it reported Tuesday a Q4 adjusted loss of $41.7 million, widening from $24.3 million a year earlier.

