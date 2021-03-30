Health Care Sector Update for 03/30/2021: WVE,MBRX,BIOC

Health care stocks were mostly lower Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down 0.8%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was climbing 0.2%.

In company news, WAVE Life Sciences (WVE) tumbled 30% to a record low of $4.82 after late Monday saying it was ending work on its WVE-120102 and WVE-120101 drug candidates after they failed to demonstrate a statistically significant and consistent therapeutic effect in patients with Huntington's disease.

Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) rose nearly 13% after its Annamycin drug candidate received fast track designation from the US Food and Drug Administration as a potential treatment for soft tissue sarcoma originating from the lungs and spreading to other parts of the body.

Biocept (BIOC) climbed 3.5% after the oncology diagnostics company late Monday reported a surprise Q4 profit of $0.14 per share, reversing from a $1.97 per share net loss during the year-ago quarter, in addition to a more than 10-fold increase in revenue to $18.5 million.

