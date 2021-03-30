Health Care Sector Update for 03/30/2021: DNMR,WVE,MBRX,BIOC

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.5% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down 0.8%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was sliding 0.2%, giving back a midday advance.

In company news, Danimer Scientific (DNMR) fell 8.6% after the biopolymers company late Monday reported a Q4 net loss of $0.26 per share compared with a $0.15 per share loss despite a nearly 38% increase in revenue over the final three months of 2019 to $12.03 million. Analyst estimates were not available.

WAVE Life Sciences (WVE) tumbled 30% to a record low of $4.82 after late Monday saying it was ending work on its WVE-120102 and WVE-120101 drug candidates after they failed to demonstrate a statistically significant and consistent therapeutic effect in patients with Huntington's disease.

Biocept (BIOC) climbed 2.7% after the oncology diagnostics company late Monday reported a surprise Q4 profit of $0.14 per share, reversing from a $1.97 per share net loss during the year-ago quarter, in addition to a more than 10-fold increase in revenue to $18.5 million.

Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) rose over 14% after its Annamycin drug candidate received fast track designation from the US Food and Drug Administration as a potential treatment for soft tissue sarcoma originating from the lungs and spreading to other parts of the body.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.