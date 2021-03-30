Health Care Sector Update for 03/30/2021: BNTX, ANGO, AZN, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were slipping premarket Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.1% lower and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was down 0.51% in recent trading.

BioNTech (BNTX) was gaining over 4% in value as it reported 2020 earnings of 0.06 euro ($0.07) per share, reversing the 0.85 euro loss per share in 2019.

AngioDynamics (ANGO) was over 5% higher after reporting fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.02 per share, compared with $0.01 per share a year ago. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.02 per share. The company increased its guidance for the fiscal year 2021 expecting net sales between $285 million and $288 million and adjusted earnings of between $0.04 and $0.06 per diluted share.

The use of AstraZeneca's (AZN) COVID-19 vaccine for people under 55 years old has been suspended in Canada following reports of rare cases of serious blood clots in Europe. The suspension was based on the recommendation of Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization as a precautionary measure while the potential link between the vaccine and reported blood clot cases are being investigated. AstraZeneca was down more than 1% in recent trading.

